FORNEY, Texas — The Downtown Forney Market is now accepting applications for its upcoming fall market dates.
The market, a program of the Forney Arts Council, has announced its fall dates: Sept. 23, Oct. 14, and Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 210 E. Broad St., the site of the historic Murray Cotton Gin. Prospective vendors can find the application and handbook details on the market's official website.
The process to become a market vendor involves four steps. First, applicants must review the official Vendor Handbook for event information and vendor requirements. This information can be found at the market's website, here: www.forney2ndsaturdays.com.
The next step requires vendors to submit a Downtown Forney Market Vendor Application and a signed Indemnity Agreement. Food vendors and cottage law producers must also apply for a Temporary Food Permit from the City of Forney at least 14 business days prior to their planned market date.
Upon completion of these steps, applicants will receive a Vendor Confirmation Approval via email or phone within 3-5 business days.
Finally, approved vendors will be sent a payment link to finalize their registration. The booth space fee is $25 for all vendors, and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information, potential vendors can email vendors@forney2ndsaturdays.com. Or, visit the market's website at www.forney2ndsaturdays.com.