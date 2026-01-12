Forney ISD's Choice Academies: Pioneering Student Engagement for the Future

Forney Independent School District (ISD) is transforming the educational landscape by expanding its Choice Academies for the 2025-2026 academic year. While many school districts predominantly emphasize standardized testing, Forney ISD distinguishes itself by enabling students to pursue their passions as early as elementary school.

Igniting Passion Early

The Choice Academies are crafted to transcend conventional classroom limitations. Beginning in the 4th grade, these specialized pathways allow students to discover their "why" long before they transition to high school. Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry emphasizes that this innovative approach fosters student motivation and keeps them on track by providing opportunities to delve into their interests.

The new and expanded offerings set to launch in 2026 include:

Coding and Robotics Academy (4th-7th Grade): A hands-on program emphasizing innovation and technology-driven problem solving.

Entrepreneurship and Global Leadership Academy (4th-7th Grade): This academy empowers young learners to explore business, innovation, and community leadership through real-world projects.

Golf and Swim Academies (4th-7th Grade): These distinctive programs provide student-athletes with expert instruction while earning physical education credits during the school day.

Theater and Fine Arts Academy (5th-6th Grade): Expanded to campuses such as Rhea Intermediate, these academies cultivate creativity and performance skills in a professional-grade environment.

The "OC" Factor

A significant element that sets Forney ISD apart is The Keith Bell Opportunity Central, commonly referred to as The OC. This expansive 350,000 square foot facility serves as the focal point for many of these academies. More than just a school building, The OC functions as a mixed-use community center, featuring a 6,400-seat arena, a black box theater, and a marketplace that showcases local businesses.

Students enrolled in these academies have the unique advantage of seeing their studies come to life. For instance, entrepreneurship students can observe real businesses operating within the OC marketplace, while theater students perform in a state-of-the-art venue that rivals professional stages. This integration of career, college, and community has made Forney ISD a model that school districts nationwide are eager to study.

A Strategy for Student Success

By diversifying its curriculum to encompass a wide array of programs—ranging from dual language and virtual learning to specialized athletic and arts tracks—Forney ISD is meeting the unique needs of families within the community. This broad spectrum of choices ensures that students remain deeply engaged in their education, pursuing subjects that resonate with their personal aspirations. Ultimately, by offering a level of specialization akin to private schools within a robust public framework, the district is cultivating an environment where students are not merely attending school but actively laying the groundwork for lifelong success.

