Costco Set to Open New Warehouse in Forney, Expanding North Texas Presence

In an exciting development for North Texans, Costco Wholesale is set to enhance its footprint in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the upcoming opening of a new warehouse in Forney. Scheduled to launch in March, this new location will join the ranks of over 40 existing Costco warehouses throughout Texas.

Details of the Forney Location

The Forney warehouse will be situated at 150 FM 460, encompassing an impressive 161,251 square feet. According to recent updates on Costco's official website, the facility is expected to open ahead of its original timeline, following project filings made with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) in November 2024.

Investment and Development Timeline

Initial filings detailed a construction start date set for February 2025, with an anticipated completion by June 2026. However, it appears that the project is progressing more swiftly than planned. Costco has reportedly invested approximately $18.6 million into the new warehouse, based on the preliminary cost estimates outlined in the TDLR documents.

Costco's Growing Influence in North Texas

Costco already boasts a significant presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with stores operating in cities such as Dallas, Arlington, Frisco, Fort Worth, Lewisville, and Plano, among others. The expansion into Forney is part of a broader strategy to cater to the increasing demand for its wholesale offerings in the region.

Expansions Beyond North Texas

The excitement around Costco is not limited to the Dallas area. The Austin suburb of Liberty Hill is also preparing for its inaugural Costco location, which is set to open in March. Additionally, New Braunfels, located between Austin and San Antonio, is on track to welcome its own warehouse in April.

As Costco continues to expand its operations across Texas, local communities are poised to benefit from the retail giant's diverse offerings and competitive pricing, enhancing shopping options for residents in Forney and beyond.