Kaufman County Tax Office Issues Urgent Deadline Reminder for 2025 Property Taxes

KAUFMAN COUNTY — As the new year progresses, Kaufman County Tax Assessor-Collector Teressa Floyd is issuing a timely reminder to property owners about the impending deadline for the payment of 2025 property taxes. Residents have until January 31, 2026, to fulfill their tax obligations before incurring significant penalties and interest.

The Cost of Missing the Deadline

Failure to make payments by the January 31 cutoff will result in an immediate 7% penalty on the outstanding balance, according to a recent announcement from the Tax Office. Floyd emphasized the importance of meeting this deadline, stating, “Please don't miss this important deadline as it can be costly.” She encourages property owners to take action now to avoid the added financial burden.

A Warning for Mail-In Payments

For those opting to pay via mail, the Tax Office has issued a caution regarding potential delays with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). While payments are credited according to the U.S. postmark, recent changes in USPS processing may lead to discrepancies, where the postmark date is later than when the payment was actually mailed.

To ensure timely processing of their payments, the Tax Office recommends:

Visiting a post office to request a manual postmark .

Using registered or certified mail, which provides a receipt and tracking capability.

Skip the Line: Online and Phone Options

To help residents avoid long lines and potential postal delays, Kaufman County offers several convenient digital payment methods:

Online (eCheck): Payments can be made via eCheck without any additional fees.

Online (Credit/Debit): Credit and debit card payments are accepted but may incur third-party processing fees.

By Phone: Residents can call 1-877-253-0150 to make payments over the phone.

To pay online, residents are encouraged to visit the official county website at www.kaufmancounty.net/247/Tax-Assessor.

Contact Information

For any inquiries regarding tax bills or payment options, the Kaufman County Tax Office can be reached through the following: