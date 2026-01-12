Federal Defense Lawyer Explains $25M Pyramid Scheme Case

Couple Convicted in $25 Million Pyramid Scheme Targeting Vulnerable Communities

Last week, a federal jury in Sherman delivered guilty verdicts against Marlon and LaShonda Moore, a Prosper couple who orchestrated a massive $25 million pyramid scheme under the guise of a faith-based "blessing" circle.

To understand the mechanics of the scheme and the weight of the federal conviction, InForney sat down with federal criminal defense attorney Jeremy Gordon to break down the case that defrauded over 10,000 victims nationwide during the height of the pandemic.

The Core Promise of the Scheme

InForney: Jeremy, this case involves huge numbers—$25 million lost, 10,000 victims. What was the core promise the Moores were making?

Jeremy Gordon: It was a classic "too good to be true" scenario targeted at vulnerable people during the economic uncertainty of COVID-19. They were promising an 800% return on investment. Specifically, they told recruits that a "blessing" payment of $1,400 would turn into a payout of over $11,000 within weeks.

Operation of the Scheme

InForney: They called their program "Blessings in No Time" (BINT) and marketed it as a faith-based, altruistic community. How did it actually operate?

Gordon: The trial evidence showed it was predatory by design—a textbook pyramid scheme. To make it look organized, they used "playing boards" with four levels: Fire, Wind, Earth, and Water. You entered at the "Fire" level by paying $1,400. The single person at the top, the "Water" level, received the $11,200 payout.

The math is unsustainable. For that one person at the top to get paid, eight new people had to be recruited at the bottom. For those eight to eventually get paid, you need 64 more recruits. Prosecutors proved the Moores ensured they and their family members occupied those top "Water" positions on multiple boards, siphoning off the money.

Building Trust Among Victims

InForney: How were they able to gain the trust of so many people so quickly?

Gordon: That’s one of the more insidious aspects of this case. They leveraged cultural and religious trust, specifically targeting the African American community. They also used a polished image bolstered by their appearance on the OWN reality TV show Marrying Millions to establish credibility.

They even offered "guaranteed refunds" if participants were unsatisfied—a promise the jury determined was a blatant lie designed to lower the guards of people already struggling financially.

Guilty Verdicts and Consequences

InForney: The federal jury came back with guilty verdicts. What specifically were they convicted of?

Gordon: The jury found Marlon and LaShonda Moore guilty on multiple federal counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, several counts of substantive wire fraud, and multiple counts of money laundering.

InForney: These are serious federal charges. What kind of potential sentences are they facing?

Gordon: The consequences are very steep. The conspiracy and wire fraud counts carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison each. The money laundering counts carry up to 10 years each. Sentencing will be determined by the judge at a later date based on the federal guidelines, but the exposure here is significant.

The Fate of the Victims

InForney: Does this verdict mean the 10,000 victims will get their money back?

Gordon: That is unfortunately unlikely. This federal conviction follows a 2023 civil judgment secured by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which already ordered the couple to pay $10.76 million. While officials hope this verdict provides a sense of justice, fully recovering that money for victims who were left with nothing but debt is very difficult in cases like this.

