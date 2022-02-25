FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Planning and Zoning Commission will consider site plans for an H-E-B at the corner of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 and FM 1641 during their March 3rd meeting, according to the agenda posted tonight.
H-E-B representatives previously confirmed to inForney.com in September 2021 their acquisition of the land but had not officially provided a development timeline. In November 2020, inForney.com first reported on H-E-B's interest at three potential locations as they considered an expansion in Kaufman County — the Forney location one of those proposed.
The property consists of 15.419 acres located southeast of the intersectin of the Union Pacific Railroad and FM 548 — behind the RaceTrac and McDonalds. The property is already zoned within the commercial district, which allows for a grocery store to operate as a primary use without additional zoning changes or requests.
On August 20, 2019, the Forney City Council approved a preliminary plat for the property and, on February 15, 2022, the Forney City Council approved a final plat.
"The purpose of the request is to establish the necessary site design for the development of a grocery store," according to the agenda item.
The site plan submitted to the City of Forney shows a 121,050 square-foot grocery store with access provided to the property using existing access between McDonalds and RaceTrac and a new access easement on the south end of the property.
If the final plat is approved, H-E-B will be required to submit civil plans and building plans for staff approval.
"Staff recommends approval of this request, as presented," stated the agenda item. "The site plan complies with the zoning requirements for the property."
“Over the years, Charles Butt has donated millions of dollars to support Texas K-12 public education. Kaufman County and specifically Forney would be fortunate for the opportunity to have a company that invests in the future of Texas children which is our public schools,” District 4 State Representative Keith Bell previosuly told inForney.com last year on news of the grocer's considered move to Kaufman County.