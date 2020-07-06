KAUFMAN, TEXAS — The Kaufman County Appraisal District has closed until July 13th due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 and appraisal review board hearings have been cancelled for the week.
“Due to a positive COVID result within our office we are closed until Monday, July 13th. Any Appraisal Review Board Hearings scheduled from July 6th through July 10th will be rescheduled to a later date,” the district said on Monday.
“All hearings with a date and time after July 10th will be held as scheduled. You will be notified of your revised hearing date and time by first-class mail. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we appreciate your understanding and patience during this time,” the district said on it’s website.
The appraisal district has been hosting modified review board hearings since mid-June and practicing social distancing.