FORNEY, Texas — Plans have been announced for the construction of a proposed Outback Steakhouse location in Forney.
The news comes after the Forney City Council's approval of a performance agreement between the developer and the Forney Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) on Tuesday night.
The Outback Steakhouse is proposed to be built in the Victory at Forney development along the U.S. Highway 80 frontage road and south of the Kroger Martketplace development.
Following discussion Tuesday night, the Forney City Council voted unanimously on a resolution approving the FEDC performance agreement with Victory at Forney.
The agreement calls for, among other things, a program grant of a maximum $500,000 for infrastructure improvements within the development related to the Outback Steakhouse construction.
The reimbursable grant will cover expenditures such as water distribution system; sanitary sewer distribution system; storm sewer system to address drainage; detention (as/if necessary); paving and roadway improvements; grading; landscaping; lighting; electric; gas; and, costs of engineering, design, architecture, testing, etc. in connection with completion of the foregoing improvements.
Victory at Forney and Outback Steakhouse will be required to follow certain performance stipulations including, but not limited to, the development of 4,600 gross square feet of restaurant space; and employment of a minimum of 15 full-time employees in the first year and a minimum of 30 full-time employees within three years of operation.
A project timeline was not made available.
Outback Steakhouse is an Australian-inspired steakhouse restaurant with locations worldwide. It is operated by Tampa-based Bloomin' Brands, Inc. which also operates Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar.
Earlier this year, Outback Steakhouse announced plans to build up to 100 new locations with a new "next-gen" design which features new revamped interior designs, a smaller footprint, new technology, and more space devoted to take-out, delivery, and Outback's newly launched nationwide catering program.
“This new restaurant design features the Aussie spirit of Outback from the moment you arrive at the restaurant with a warm and welcoming dining room while also allowing us to optimize Outback’s strong to-go and delivery channels,” said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. “The smaller size also allows us to bring restaurants to areas where larger units may not have been possible.”
One of three prototype locations featuring the new next-gen design was built in Fort Worth, Texas.