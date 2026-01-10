Forney High School Students Shine in Prestigious Black and White Photography Contest

Published: January 10, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Celebrating Local Talent

Ava Davis and Ajah Jordan, two talented students from Forney High School, have garnered recognition for their exceptional skills in photography. As part of the photography program at The OC, both students had their images selected from an impressive pool of over 500 submissions for the esteemed Black and White Images Contest.

Acknowledging Achievement

An awards reception honoring these young artists will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Fort Worth Country Day, specifically in the Lou and Nick Martin Campus Center. During this event, each selected student will have the opportunity to showcase their work, receive a certificate of achievement, and be featured in the official exhibit catalog.

Community Pride

This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights the individual talents of Ava and Ajah but also reflects the dedication and commitment of Forney ISD to fostering creativity and excellence among its students. Congratulations to both students for their outstanding achievements and for proudly representing their school and community. These achievements inspire peers, honor supportive educators, and demonstrate how passion, perseverance, and strong mentorship can elevate student voices on meaningful platforms across the district community.

