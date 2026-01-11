Firefighters Successfully Contain Blaze on Velvet Court in Forney

Published: January 11, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Incident Overview

FORNEY, Texas — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Velvet Court shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews observed flames emanating from the Delta side of the building, prompting the Forney Fire Department to declare it a working fire.

Fire Response and Containment

The fire had spread through the roof, presenting a significant challenge for the fire attack team. However, their swift actions led to a successful containment of the blaze, preventing further damage to the structure.

Rescue Efforts

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. The fire department also confirmed that three pets were safely rescued from the building, showcasing the team's dedication to preserving life, both human and animal.

Acknowledgment of Firefighters' Efforts

The A shift crew received commendations for their effective response and strong work throughout the incident. Their professionalism and training played a crucial role in managing the fire and ensuring the safety of the community. Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, and residents are encouraged to maintain working smoke alarms and review home fire safety plans to reduce risks and improve emergency preparedness year round awareness.

