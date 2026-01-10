Community Alert: Terrell Police Warn of Door-to-Door Utility Scams

Published: January 10, 2026 By Mandy Travis
The Terrell Police Department has issued a critical warning to residents about individuals going door-to-door, falsely claiming to represent electric and utility companies. Authorities have confirmed that these individuals are not affiliated with the City of Terrell, raising significant concerns for...

The Terrell Police Department has issued a critical warning to residents about individuals going door-to-door, falsely claiming to represent electric and utility companies. Authorities have confirmed that these individuals are not affiliated with the City of Terrell, raising significant concerns for the safety of residents.

Scams Targeting Vulnerable Residents

Reports of these scams have emerged from multiple neighborhoods, with particular concern for vulnerable groups, including seniors and individuals living alone. The police urge the community to remain vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings.

Stay Informed and Protected

Residents are reminded that reputable utility companies do not conduct door-to-door solicitation for account information or personal details. If approached by someone claiming to be a utility representative, it is essential to exercise caution. Always verify the individual's credentials through official customer service channels before providing any information.

What to Do if Approached

If you encounter someone suspicious, do not share any personal or account information. Instead, promptly report the incident to the Terrell Police Department. Your quick action can help protect not only yourself but also your neighbors. When possible, provide descriptions of the individual or vehicle to assist law enforcement.

Help spread the word about this important alert to ensure our community remains safe and informed. By working together, we can keep Terrell a secure environment for all residents.

