Verizon Customers Face Major Outage, Company Addresses Service Disruptions

As frustration mounts among customers, a Verizon Support account on X (formerly Twitter) indicated that affected users may be eligible for a discount on their bills due to the ongoing service outage. In a response to a user inquiry, the account stated, "You are very welcome. Once service is restored, we can review and adjust based on how long the outage occurs." This response has sparked hope among customers seeking relief from the situation.

We reached out to Verizon for confirmation regarding potential discounts or compensation for affected customers and will update this article if we receive any new information.

Company Acknowledges Service Interruptions

Verizon has provided further insights into the ongoing outage, although it has not disclosed the cause of the problem. A representative stated, "Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today's service interruptions. Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible."

Details on the Outage

The outage began around noon on Wednesday, when many Verizon customers reported that their devices had switched to SOS mode. A representative confirmed the issue, stating, "We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

As customers turned to social media for answers, Verizon's Support account reiterated the company’s commitment to resolving the disruption. However, no specific details regarding the cause of the outage or an estimated timeline for resolution have been provided.

Downdetector, a service that tracks outages, has categorized this disruption as "Very High," indicating a severe break in standard cellular connectivity. The platform reported that users primarily faced mobile phone failures (59%) and a total loss of signal (34%). A notable concern among users is the recurring switch of devices to "SOS mode."

Impact on Customers

When in SOS mode, customers are unable to make or receive phone calls or texts, and data services are also unavailable. However, it is important to note that customers can still make emergency 911 calls via satellite, as usual. While Downdetector has noted an increase in user error reports for T-Mobile and AT&T, Verizon currently appears to be the only major carrier experiencing significant outages. T-Mobile has confirmed via X that its network is functioning normally at this time.