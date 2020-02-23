HUNT COUNTY, Texas — 146 allegedly cruelly-treated animals were seized from a Hunt County over the course of two days last week, according to the SPCA of Texas.
On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the SPCA of Texas, Hunt County Sheriff's Office, and Hunt County Constable's Office seized 128 animals from the property followed by another 18 animals on the 20th.
"The total 146 animals seized include 119 dogs, 19 puppies, six donkeys, one horse and one cat," according to the SPCA.
"Forty of the dogs, 19 puppies and the cat were found living inside of a residence on the property, which was filled with feces, urine and debris up to two feet high in some areas," stated the agency.
"Most of the animals inside were confined to plastic and wire crates, stacked one on top of another, throughout the home," according to the SPCA. "Several of these crates did not have bases, forcing the animals to stand and sit on the hard wire. More than one mother and litter of puppies were found enclosed in feces-covered crates, with no access to food or water."
The SPCA says a few of the dogs roamed the home freely and, at the time of the seizure, it appeared none of the animals inside the home had access to food or water.
Outside, investigators found 79 dogs confined to various makeshift pens and enclosures. Most of those enclosures, according to the SPCA, were filled with mud, feces and large, dirty puddles of water.
"Many of the dogs had little access to appropriate and/or adequate food, water or shelter from the elements," stated the SPCA. "Three dogs were found confined to large, feces-filled plastic crates under a tree, and one dog was found tethered to a wire fence."
The horse and six donkeys were found roaming freely on the property.
"The animals appear to be suffering from several health issues, including scrapes and wounds, long nails, diarrhea and dirty and matted fur," stated the SPCA. "Many of the animals also appear to be significantly underweight, with their hips, ribs and spines clearly visible. One dog had to receive emergency IV fluids upon arrival at the Rescue Center."
Ammonia levels inside the home measured to be 99 parts per million (ppm), which, according to the SPCA, short-term exposure to any ammonia level over 20 ppm or long-term exposure to any level over 12 ppm can cause health problems with humans.
The dogs, puppies and cat were transported to the SPCA of Texas’ Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas, Texas, and the donkeys and horse were transported to the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney.
The SPCA of Texas says the animals will be evaluated by medical staff and cared for until a civil custody hearing on February 27, 2020, in Hunt County before Justice of the Peace Sheila Linden.