KEMP, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-week-old child who was taken by his mother from a Kemp-area shelter in which the two were court ordered to remain.
At approximately 9:23 a.m., on January 26, 2023, the Kemp Police Department was notified of a possible abduction of an infant child, according to the department, at a local domestic violence shelter utilized by agencies throughout Texas and the nation which houses abused or recovering mothers and their children.
There, Kemp police officers learned an adult female, identified as 23-year-old Abilgail Margaret Williams, arrived at the shelter on Sunday with her 15-week-old son, Xyavier Calliste Jr.
Williams left the shelter with Calliste at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
"While the mother is allowed to come and go from the shelter, the infant was under the custody of Child Protective Service (CPS) of the State of Texas as the sole conservator, and court ordered by Smith Co. (Texas) to remain at the shelter with her mother," read a statement from the Kemp Police Department. "The mother is now wanted for questioning on a charge of Interfering with Child Custody."
Police say Williams was last seen leaving the shelter around the same time a vehicle's headlights were seen pulling up to the shelter, though, a vehicle description is not available at this time.
Calliste, the 15-week-old infant, is on prescription medication that must be taken with formula. Police say the medication and formula were left behind at the shelter.
"It is unknown if the biological father, who is from North Carolina but has ties to Smith Co. and the Dallas area, has any connection to the Interfering with a Child Custody incident," further stated the department.
This incident remains under investigation by Kemp Police Department with assistance from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kemp Police Department by calling the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4598 and asking to speak with a Kemp Police Department officer. In an emergency, dial 911.