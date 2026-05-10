Behind the Badge: Forney Police Department Recognizes Correctional Staff

Published: May 10, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Behind the Badge: Forney Police Department Recognizes Correctional Staff

While the Forney Police Department is often recognized for its officers on patrol, a smaller, specialized team works around the clock behind the scenes to maintain order and safety within the city’s holding facility. This week, as the nation observes National Correctional Officers Week, the departme...

Behind the Badge: Forney Police Department Recognizes Correctional Staff

A Critical Role in Public Safety

While the Forney Police Department is often recognized for its officers on patrol, a smaller, specialized team works around the clock behind the scenes to maintain order and safety within the city’s holding facility. This week, as the nation observes National Correctional Officers Week, the department is taking a moment to highlight the essential contributions of its four-person detention team. The Forney detention staff is comprised of Supervisor Taylor, Detention Officer Hernandez, Detention Officer Markklam, and the department's newest addition, Detention Officer West. Their work is a vital component of the local criminal justice process, serving as the bridge between an arrest and the subsequent movement of individuals through the legal system.

The Demands of the Facility

The responsibilities of a detention officer extend far beyond simply monitoring a holding cell. When an individual is brought into custody, it is the duty of these officers to manage the intake process while ensuring the physical safety and wellbeing of both the detainees and the staff. The role requires a high degree of patience and strict adherence to administrative protocol. From managing the booking process and maintaining accurate records to overseeing the daily needs of those in custody, the work is both complex and demanding. Despite the high-pressure environment, these individuals are tasked with maintaining a professional standard that reflects the values of the Forney Police Department.

Celebrating Local Service

National Correctional Officers Week serves as an annual reminder of the often invisible labor required to keep a community functioning. For the Forney Police Department, this week is an opportunity to express gratitude for a team that operates largely out of the public eye. As the department honors Supervisor Taylor, Officer Hernandez, Officer Markklam, and Officer West, they are also inviting the community to acknowledge the service of those who maintain the integrity of the local jail. Their commitment to the department and the safety of Kaufman County remains a cornerstone of the city’s public safety infrastructure.

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