CRANDALL, Texas — A bomb threat text message pinged by law enforcement to Crandall High School has prompted the evacuation and closure of the campus, the district confirmed.
"A text message was received this afternoon to Kaufman County dispatch, alluding to a possible bomb," read a statement from the district. "The text was non-specific and did not reference Crandall High School, however its location was pinged to the CHS area."
Out of an abundance of caution, according to the district, all students and staff were evacuated from the building while Crandall ISD Police Department, Crandall Police Department, and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to clear the building.
The district has begun releasing students for the day; those who ride the bus will begin leaving the campus at 2 p.m.; students who drive will begin leaving at 2:30 p.m. after the bus departure; and students who ride home with parents may be picked up at the PIT at approximately 3:15 p.m.
"After-school activities are pending at this time. We will keep you informed," stated the district.
"All students and staff are out of the building and safe. Please keep in mind, traffic will be heavy and these times may adjust accordingly. Your assistance is appreciated and is key to relieving traffic during today’s dismissal."