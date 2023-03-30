CANTON, Texas — A Canton man has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison on federal drug trafficking charges, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced today.
30-year-old Ashton Norris of Canton, Texas, with previous reported addresses in Seagoville and Grand Saline, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on August 22, 2022. Today, Norris was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker in the Eastern District of Texas.
According to information presented in court, on Oct. 4, 2021, Norris was stopped on IH-20 in Van Zandt County for a defective license plate lamp.
During that traffic stop, police discovered Norris had an active warrant for his arrest out of Wood County. Norris was placed under arrested and a search incident arrest of his vehicle revealed a backpack with approximately 103 grams of methamphetamine.
Norris was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 5, 2021 and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.
On February 24, 2021, in Wood County, Texas, Norris was among five arrested during a narcotics search warrant at an Alba residence. In that case, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1>1g.
The federal case was investigated by the Canton Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.