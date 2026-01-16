Community on Alert: Missing Forney Resident Eugene Mac Morgan

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has reported a missing person case involving Eugene Mac Morgan, a white male born on September 14, 1977. Morgan is described as approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 240 and 350 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes, with no known scars, mark...

Community on Alert: Missing Forney Resident Eugene Mac Morgan

Missing Person Details

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has reported a missing person case involving Eugene Mac Morgan, a white male born on September 14, 1977. Morgan is described as approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 240 and 350 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes, with no known scars, marks, or tattoos.

Last Known Contact

Family members and acquaintances of Morgan have indicated that the last known physical or verbal contact occurred during the Christmas holiday of 2022 and the New Year period of 2023. Since then, there has been no communication or sightings reported.

Connection to the Area

Historically, Morgan has been known to frequent the Kaufman County and Mabank areas. His absence has raised concerns among those who know him, prompting law enforcement to request assistance from the community.

How to Help

If anyone has seen Eugene Mac Morgan or has any information regarding his whereabouts since late 2022, you are urged to reach out. Investigator Danny Howard is leading the case and can be contacted via email at danny.howard@kaufmanso.com or by phone at 972-932-9632. Your assistance could be crucial in locating Morgan and ensuring his safe return.