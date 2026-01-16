Community on Alert: Missing Forney Resident Eugene Mac Morgan

Published: January 16, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Community on Alert: Missing Forney Resident Eugene Mac Morgan

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has reported a missing person case involving Eugene Mac Morgan, a white male born on September 14, 1977. Morgan is described as approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 240 and 350 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes, with no known scars, mark...

Community on Alert: Missing Forney Resident Eugene Mac Morgan

Missing Person Details

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has reported a missing person case involving Eugene Mac Morgan, a white male born on September 14, 1977. Morgan is described as approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 240 and 350 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes, with no known scars, marks, or tattoos.

Last Known Contact

Family members and acquaintances of Morgan have indicated that the last known physical or verbal contact occurred during the Christmas holiday of 2022 and the New Year period of 2023. Since then, there has been no communication or sightings reported.

Connection to the Area

Historically, Morgan has been known to frequent the Kaufman County and Mabank areas. His absence has raised concerns among those who know him, prompting law enforcement to request assistance from the community.

How to Help

If anyone has seen Eugene Mac Morgan or has any information regarding his whereabouts since late 2022, you are urged to reach out. Investigator Danny Howard is leading the case and can be contacted via email at danny.howard@kaufmanso.com or by phone at 972-932-9632. Your assistance could be crucial in locating Morgan and ensuring his safe return.

More Images

616817019_1312365307592218_4928413308178364033_n.jpg
616839218_1312365337592215_5056406151362520704_n.jpg

Related Articles

Devonshire Community Issues Vandalism Alert
Devonshire Community Issues Vandalism Alert

Devonshire Community Issues Vandalism Alert

FORNEY, TX — Residents of the Devonshire community are being urged to remain vigilant following a concerning increase in vandalism and reports of suspicious activity. The Devonshire Homeowners Association (HOA) issued a community-wide alert detailing incidents of property damage at one of the neighb...

January 15, 2026 Read More
Forney Prepares for a Pivotal Election as Candidate Filing Opens for May 2026
Forney Prepares for a Pivotal Election as Candidate Filing Opens for May 2026

Forney Prepares for a Pivotal Election as Candidate Filing Opens for May 2026

January 15, 2026 Read More
Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Elijah Garretson
Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Elijah Garretson

Community Mourns the Loss of Officer Elijah Garretson

January 14, 2026 Read More
Verizon Customers Face Major Outage, Company Addresses Service Disruptions
Verizon Customers Face Major Outage, Company Addresses Service Disruptions

Verizon Customers Face Major Outage, Company Addresses Service Disruptions

January 14, 2026 Read More
Protecting the Forney Entrepreneur: A Q&A with Attorney Scott Gray
Protecting the Forney Entrepreneur: A Q&A with Attorney Scott Gray

Protecting the Forney Entrepreneur: A Q&A with Attorney Scott Gray

January 14, 2026 Read More
Supreme Court of Texas Denies Last-Minute Bid by Travis Edwards to Join TX-05 Primary Ballot
Supreme Court of Texas Denies Last-Minute Bid by Travis Edwards to Join TX-05 Primary Ballot

Supreme Court of Texas Denies Last-Minute Bid by Travis Edwards to Join TX-05 Primary Ballot

January 13, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×