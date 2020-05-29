CRANDALL, Texas — The Crandall Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating a wanted fugitive who evaded capture yesterday.
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, detectives with the Crandall Police Department observed 19-year-old Devonta Denard Fisher walking in the 6400 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 in the Heartland area.
"Detectives knew Mr. Fisher to have three outstanding TCIC warrants issued by the Crandall Police Department that include unlawful carrying of a weapon, deadly conduct, and assault."
As detectives attempted to take Fisher into custody, he fled on foot into the Heartland neighborhood.
Crandall police officers, with the assistance of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Drone Unit, attempted to locate Fisher but, were unsuccessful.
Police say criminal charges are pending in the latest incident for evading arrest or detention.
Anyone with information on Fisher's whereabouts is asked to contact the Crandall Police Department at (972) 427-3767 ext. 206 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.