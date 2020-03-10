FORNEY, Texas — Forney police responding to reports of suspicious activity in the Fox Hollow neighborhood early Tuesday morning arrested a Dallas teen on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest.
He and others who fled may be linked to a string of overnight vehicle burglaries and police are asking area residents to review their home surveillance footage around 3 a.m. and report any suspicious or criminal activity.
The Forney Police Department responded to the Fox Hollow neighborhood just after 3 a.m. on the suspicious activity call and, upon arrival, located multiple persons who fled on foot.
Police established a perimeter around the Fox Hollow neighborhood and were assisted by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter in their search efforts.
Police say 17-year-old Deshae Woodard of Dallas, Texas, was among those who fled. He was apprehended in the 1100 block of Citabria Street and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. The others evaded capture overnight.
Woodard was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest, both class A misdemeanors.
"Forney PD has taken multiple reports of burglary of vehicle offenses this morning in the neighborhood," read a statement from the Forney Police Department. "This case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, and additional charges are possible."
"Residents of Fox Hollow are asked to review any surveillance footage around the 3am hour they may have and report any information that may help identify the other offenders involved," continued the statement.
Residents with information or surveillance footage should contact Forney Police Department Detective Mike Byford at MByford@forneytx.gov.
Additionally, tipsters can contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (877) 847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.