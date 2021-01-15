TERRELL, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division agents working an ongoing investigation pursued a subject in Terrell on Thursday afternoon.
That pursuit would later end in a rollover crash and the driver behind bars on narcotics and firearms charges.
At approximately 2:44 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford confirms to inForney.com that agents working an ongoing investigation attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Tony Khampa, after the vehicle nearly struck their vehicle in an area parking lot.
The pursuit traveled westbound on U.S. Highway 80 where Khampa's vehicle overturned in the 5500 block and came to a rest, on its roof, in the westbound shoulder.
Khampa, according to police, was uninjured in the crash and transported to the Kaufman County Jail where he faces DPS charges for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, greater than or equal to 200 grams and less than 400 grams; and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His total bonds were set at $137,500, according to county jail records.
Bradford says the incident remains an ongoing DPS investigation.