Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.