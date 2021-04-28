MABANK, Texas — A father is in custody after allegedly fatally shooting his son in Mabank early Wednesday morning.
At approximately 2:01 a.m., the son called 911 and reported his father had shot him. The father, according to Kaufman County Jail records, has been identified as 50-year-old Shannon Lynn Wiley.
Emergency personnel from Mabank and Kaufman County responded to the residence in the 100 block of Cape Shore Drive in the Cedar Creek-lakeside neighborhood, Lighthouse Landing. There, authorities say the son, who is reportedly 27 years old, was pronounced deceased.
Wiley was charged with murder and is being held at the Kaufman County Jail. Arraignment is expected tomorrow morning setting his bond.
This is a developing story.