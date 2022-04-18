FORNEY, Texas — A Forney Independent School District (ISD)police officer was injured this afternoon in what students described as a "brawl" at North Forney High School.
Forney ISD Executive Director of Communications Kristin Zastoupil tells inForney.com, according to preliminary information, at least four to five students were involved in an altercation at the campus on Monday.
Students say the incident occurred in the courtyard at the campus just before 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022.
One of the students was taken into custody and was being taken by an officer out of the campus when the officer sustained a head injury.
The officer was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. At least one other student was also transported to an area hospital.
Zastoupil says investigators are reviewing video footage to determine what exactly happened and if any additional students may face charges in connection with the incident.
The Forney Police Department was also dispatched to assist in the incident.
This is a developing story.