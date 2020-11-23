FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase gasoline at an area gas station.
The unidentified suspect, described by police as a white male, used the stolen credit card on September 8, 2020, at approximately 11 p.m., according to a statement from the department today.
The suspect was driving a 2000-2006 GMC Yukon with a temporary paper license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Forney Police Department Detective Klosterman at (972) 564-7663. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.