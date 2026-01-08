Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Reports Significant Activity in Recent Month

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has released its latest report detailing a range of law enforcement activities for the past month. This comprehensive overview highlights the ongoing efforts to maintain safety and security within the community.

Total Calls for Service

In total, the Sheriff's Office received an impressive 8,667 calls for service, showcasing the continued demand for law enforcement presence and response in Kaufman County.

Extra Patrol and Security Checks

The department conducted 4,528 extra patrols and security checks throughout the month. These efforts are aimed at deterring crime and ensuring community safety, particularly in areas that may have experienced increased activity.

911 Calls for Service and Traffic Stops

Emergency response was also a key focus, with the office responding to 3,526 911 calls for service. Additionally, law enforcement conducted 299 traffic stops, emphasizing the importance of road safety and adherence to traffic laws.

Property Recovered and Arrests

In their ongoing commitment to combat crime, the Sheriff's Office successfully recovered property valued at $756,066. This notable achievement reflects their dedication to returning stolen items to their rightful owners and maintaining community trust.

Furthermore, the office made 144 arrests, demonstrating proactive measures in addressing criminal activity and ensuring public safety.

Jail Statistics

In relation to the county jail, there were 466 inmates released and 458 booked into custody during the reporting period. These statistics provide insight into the ongoing challenges faced by the justice system in managing local crime.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office continues to work diligently to uphold the law and serve the community, ensuring a safe environment for all residents.