GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot twice early Thursday morning while pursuing a man who fled from a traffic stop, according to police.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the deputy, whose name was not released, was shot one in the foot and once in the leg. He has since been treated and released from a Tyler-area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say 40-year-old Jack Cody Raburn, also known as Jack Rayburn, was stopped by a Henderson County deputy for a traffic violation early Thursday morning. As the deputy approached Raburn's vehicle, Rayburn allegedly rammed the patrol vehicle and fled from the traffic stop.
Raburn's vehicle ended up in a ditch along U.S. Highway 175 in the Eustace, Texas, area — just east of Gun Barrel City.
Raburn then fled on foot, shot at the pursuing deputy, and further fled into a wooded area.
A Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Unit tracked Raburn to a residence just outside of Eustace where investigators learned a vehicle had been stolen from the location.
Investigators had also identified Raburn as a possible suspect and responded to his residence in Gun Barrel City. There, police located the stolen vehicle and Raburn on his roof with a shotgun and a pistol. He was then taken into custody.
Raburn was booked into the Henderson County Jail on charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and attempted capital murder of a peace officer. His bonds have been set at $400,000.
Law enforcement personnel from the Gun Barrel City Police Department, the Mabank Police Department, the Kemp Police Department, the Eustace Police Department, the Athens Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, including its helicopter, the Texas Rangers, the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, the United States Marshals Office, Attorney Generals Investigators, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Unit assisted in this morning's incident.
The Texas Rangers will be the leading the investigation into the shooting of the deputy, according to Hillhouse.