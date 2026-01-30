Forney City Council Set to Vote on Comprehensive Overhaul of Rental Property Regulations

Published: January 30, 2026 By Jennifer Jacobs
The Forney City Council is poised to re-evaluate a significant proposed ordinance aimed at reforming the city’s Rental Property Registration and Inspection program on February 3, 2026. This proposal, which was previously tabled during the January 6 meeting, allows city staff to compile additional budget-related information.

Enhancing Safety and Oversight for Rental Properties

The proposed amendments to Article 3.09 of the Code of Ordinances are designed to ensure that all rental housing complies with property maintenance, health, safety, and zoning standards. The key updates include:

  • Local Accountability: Property owners will be required to appoint a property manager or representative who is located within a 50-mile radius of the rental premises.

  • 24/7 Availability: The designated representative must be accessible at all hours to respond promptly to emergency notices.

  • Crime Prevention: All lease agreements signed after March 1, 2024, must include a Crime Prevention Addendum, which facilitates eviction proceedings against tenants or guests involved in criminal activities including robbery, drug manufacturing, or gang-related activities on the property.

Overview of Proposed Fee Structure

The ordinance specifies that fees are to be proportionate to the actual costs incurred by the city and are not meant for profit. The current proposed annual fees are as follows:

Single-Family Dwelling: $300.00 per unit

Multi-Family Dwelling: $15.00 per unit

Re-inspection Fee: $100.00

Late Registration: $150.00 (with an increase of $50 every 30 days)

Compliance Deadlines and Penalties

If the ordinance is approved, all rental registrations will expire annually on January 31. Landlords are required to secure a Rental Registration Certificate of Occupancy (RRCO) prior to occupancy of any rental unit. Violations of these regulations will be classified as misdemeanors and could result in fines reaching up to $2,000 per day.

The meeting will take place at City Hall, where city staff will present additional budget details before the Council casts their final vote on the proposed ordinance.

