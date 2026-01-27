Exciting News: Forney ISD Ice Day 2026 Episode 1 Has Arrived!

Published: January 27, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney ISD is thrilled to announce the release of Season 2, Episode 1 of its popular series, Ice Day 2026. The episode has just become available for viewing and promises to bring the community together as it has in the past. You can catch the new episode here.

Campus Closures Due to Inclement Weather

In light of current weather conditions, all Forney ISD campuses will be closed on Monday, January 26, 2026 and Tuesday, January 27, 2026. This includes the suspension of activities at student-run businesses. Parents and students are encouraged to visit www.theoc.net for updates on local business openings and closures.

Stay Safe and Warm

As the winter weather sets in, we hope that everyone in the Forney community stays warm and safe. Ice Days have become a unique tradition for our district, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared experience among students and families.

Relive the Memories of Ice Day 2025

If you missed the previous season of Ice Day, now is the perfect time to catch up. Watch the highlights from Ice Day 2025 by following the links below:

