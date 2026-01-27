Community Rallies to Support Family Displaced by Apartment Fire in Forney

In a heartbreaking incident last night, a fire broke out at the Trinity Apartments in Forney, leaving one family to start over from scratch. Jade Dirks, a witness to the event, quickly took action, ensuring that all residents were evacuated and promptly calling 911. Fortunately, everyone is safe.

A Total Loss

Despite their safety, the couple whose home caught fire faces an overwhelming challenge ahead. They lost everything in the fire, which means they must begin the daunting task of replacing essential items such as clothing, toiletries, and pet supplies. Community members have shown a strong desire to help, but many are unsure how to provide support effectively.

Community Support Initiatives

The Forney Legacy Project has stepped in to organize a fundraiser aimed at assisting the family. Donations collected will be distributed in about a week, allowing the family to purchase vital items, including clothing and supplies for their pets.

A Call for Prayers and Support

As the community comes together in the aftermath of this tragedy, thoughts and prayers are extended to all those affected by the fire, including neighboring residents. The full extent of the damage to other apartments remains unclear, but it is evident that the impact of this fire has been profound.

Gratitude to First Responders

Nikki Portera Poage expressed her gratitude to the Forney Police Department, who responded swiftly to the scene. The fire originated from her son and daughter-in-law's apartment, and she was relieved that first responders were able to locate their cat, which had been hiding in the sofa during the chaos. "Thank you for being there so fast last night," she stated, highlighting the essential role of emergency services in such critical situations.

As the community navigates the aftermath of this incident, it serves as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and the strength found in local support networks. Forney residents are encouraged to contribute to the fundraiser and assist those in need during this challenging time.

Photos taken by Jade Dirks.