Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Theft Investigation at Buc-ee's

Incident Overview

The Terrell Police Department is appealing to the community for help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft at Buc-ee's. The incident occurred when the individual entered the popular store, selected several items, and proceeded to leave without paying for the merchandise. Surveillance footage captured the suspect’s actions, and investigators believe someone may recognize the individual based on the available images and details surrounding the incident. The suspect was seen wearing a light-colored cap, gray long-sleeve shirt, and jeans, and was later observed entering a white SUV in the parking lot.

Call for Information

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect to come forward. Detective D. Bridges is leading the investigation and can be reached directly at 469-474-2645. Alternatively, tips can also be sent via email to dbridges@terrelltx.gov. All information provided will be reviewed carefully, and callers may remain anonymous.

Community Involvement

The Terrell Police Department emphasizes the importance of community involvement in solving local crimes. Your assistance could be crucial in bringing this case to a resolution and helping maintain safety and accountability within the community. Police request public assistance today.