Teen Injured in Sledding Accident in Elmo, Texas

Incident Overview

An 18-year-old was injured in a sledding accident on Monday afternoon in Elmo, a community located just east of Terrell in Kaufman County. The incident occurred off Farm-to-Market Road 2728, near Interstate 20, as reported by the Elmo Fire Department.

Emergency Response

In response to the accident, a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene to transport the injured teen for further medical evaluation. The Elmo Fire Department emphasized the need for caution, noting that many residents in the area were participating in sledding activities at the time.

Current Status and Safety Reminder

As of now, there has been no update on the teen's condition, and no other injuries were reported in connection with the accident. The Fire Department is reminding the community to exercise care while engaging in winter activities, especially in areas where others may be present.Officials said the terrain was slick from recent snowfall and advised parents to supervise young sledders, choose open slopes away from traffic, and wear protective gear when possible during winter weather events like these.

Photo credit to: Elmo Fire Department