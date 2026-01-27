H-E-B's Grand Opening in Forney Delayed Due to Winter Weather

FORNEY, TX — The highly anticipated grand opening of Forney's first H-E-B has been postponed as North Texas faces a significant winter weather event. The grocery giant, originally set to unveil its doors on Wednesday, January 28, has officially rescheduled the event to Wednesday, February 4, at 6:00 a.m.

H-E-B officials confirmed that the decision to delay the grand opening was made with the safety of both their "Partners" (employees) and the community in mind, given the ongoing winter storm. A company spokesperson stated, "Due to the inclement weather, we are focusing our efforts on our stores so we can support our customers. We look forward to seeing everyone at our grand opening on Wednesday, February 4."

Store Highlights

The new 131,000-square-foot facility, located at 11700 U.S. Highway 80, is expected to serve as a major hub for Kaufman County. Residents can look forward to several exciting offerings:

True Texas BBQ: H-E-B’s signature restaurant featuring a variety of smoked meats and sides.

H-E-B Meal Simple: A vast selection of chef-inspired, ready-to-cook meals.

Full-Service Pharmacy: Complete with a convenient drive-thru service.

In-Store Tortilleria: Fresh, warm tortillas made daily for customers.

A Community Landmark

The Forney location has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited retail developments in the city's history. While the week-long delay may be disappointing for those who had marked January 28th on their calendars, local officials remind residents that the additional time allows road crews to clear ice, ensuring a safer shopping experience for the thousands expected to attend the opening day festivities.

For live updates and coverage from the grand opening next Wednesday morning, stay tuned to InForney.