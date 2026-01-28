Forney Eighth Grader Shines on National Stage at US Youth Soccer Tournament

While many eighth graders took advantage of the weekend to catch up on rest, one remarkable student from Themer Middle School was busy making her mark on a national stage in Orlando, Florida.

Katie Foster Competes in Elite Soccer Tournament

Katie Foster, the daughter of Olga and David Foster, represented Forney at the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program (ODP) National Team Selection tournament. Held at the Austin-Tindall Sports Complex, this prestigious event serves as a key scouting ground for the nation’s top young athletes.

A Journey of Dedication and Talent

The tournament aimed to identify the best talent across the United States to form the U14 ODP National Team. For Katie, receiving an invitation to this elite competition was the culmination of a rigorous scouting process that began at both the state and regional levels. Her journey through the ranks of youth soccer has been marked by her transition to Sting Black ECNL, a team known for competing in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL)—a league recognized as one of the highest levels of youth soccer in the country.

Among the Elite

Standing out among thousands of soccer players in North Texas is no easy feat, and Katie's selection for the national event places her in an elite tier of players within her age group. Throughout the tournament, she faced off against top prospects from every region of the country, participating in high-stakes matches and training sessions under the watchful eye of national team scouts.

The Significance of the Olympic Development Program

The ODP is a well-established pipeline for the United States soccer system, aimed at discovering players with the technical skills and mental toughness required for international competition. By reaching this advanced stage of the selection process, Katie has proven herself to be one of the top rising prospects in the sport.

A Supportive Community

Back in Forney, the Foster family, along with the Themer Middle School community, has been cheering Katie on from afar. Known among her peers and teachers as a dedicated student, she manages to balance the demands of elite athletics with her academic responsibilities.

Looking Ahead

The final national team rosters are expected to be announced shortly. Regardless of the outcome, Katie Foster has already demonstrated her ability to compete with the best in the nation, bringing pride to her hometown soccer community.