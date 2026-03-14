Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 11-12, 2026

Published: March 14, 2026 By inForney News Desk
Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 11-12, 2026

Between March 11 and March 12, 2026, the Kaufman County Jail recorded the release of 41 individuals. This period marked a significant transition for many inmates as they moved from county custody to state prison, other jurisdictions, or back into the community under strict supervision. All information is sourced from the Kaufman County Jail Release List, and it is important to note that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sexual Assault and Child Victim Allegations

The most serious allegations detailed in the release report involve two men charged with sexual offenses.

Henry Sophain Sesay (Booking ID: 304411): Admitted on March 6, 2026, Sesay faced charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Sexual Assault of a Child. He was released on March 11, 2026, to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. His bonds were set at $100,000 for each charge.

Matthan Timothy Lough (Booking ID: 304328): Admitted on February 28, Lough faced charges of Sexual Assault and Stalking. He posted bond on March 11, 2026, but remained in custody until his release on March 12. His release was subject to a $250,000 bond for the assault charge and required the installation of a GPS monitor. An existing Emergency Protective Order (EPO) remains in effect.

High-Profile Felony Releases

Several other defendants facing major felony charges were released during this window, including those tied to crimes against children and vehicular homicide.

  • William Wayne Roch III: Released to TDCJ prison on March 12, 2026. He was sentenced to 8 years for Abandoning or Endangering a Child (with intent to return), along with charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and being a Parole Violator.

  • Cody Lee Bonds: Released on March 11, 2026, to Morris County, New Jersey. He was held on an out-of-state warrant for Negligent Vehicular Homicide.

  • Timothy Baker Shotwell: A registered sex offender released on March 12 to TDCJ prison. He was held for Sex Offenders Duty to Register with a Previous Conviction and a Parole Violation. Records indicate he received 5 years of probation in January 2026 for the registration charge.

Violent Crimes and Weapons Offenses

The report also includes individuals released after facing charges involving firearms and family violence.

  • Juan Antonio Andrade: Released to the street on March 11, 2026, after posting bond. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, with bonds totaling $150,000.

  • Jonathan Barrientos Andrade: Released on March 12 to TDCJ prison to serve a 4-year sentence. His charges included Deadly Conduct (Discharge of a Firearm) and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

  • Skyler Lee Daniel: Released to the street on March 12, 2026, after posting a $25,000 bond for Assault of a Pregnant Person.

  • Jashun La'Karon Lacy: Released on March 11 for a Dallas County pickup. His charges included Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Deadly Conduct (Discharge of a Firearm), and Criminal Mischief.

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