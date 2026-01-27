Forney Community Unites to Support Family After Devastating House Fire

Published: January 27, 2026 By Jennifer Jacobs
FORNEY, TX — The Forney community is rallying together to support Eli and Brittany following a devastating house fire that recently damaged their home on Velvet Court. Despite the significant loss of property and personal belongings, local residents are already mobilizing to ensure the couple has the resources they need for recovery.

The Incident on Velvet Court

The Forney Fire Department responded to the structure fire last Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, crews found flames spreading rapidly through the side of the house. Firefighters acted swiftly to contain the blaze and successfully rescued three pets from inside the residence. Thankfully, the family is safe; however, the home sustained extensive damage, leaving them displaced.

A Community Response

In light of this tragedy, a local fundraiser has been established to provide Eli and Brittany with immediate assistance. Organized through the Cheddar Up platform, the "Fire Relief for Eli and Brittany" fund aims to cover the costs of daily essentials, clothing, and the long process of rebuilding their lives.

Forney has a rich history of supporting neighbors during times of crisis. This effort is designed to alleviate the financial burden on the family as they navigate insurance claims and seek temporary housing.

How to Contribute

Members of the public who wish to support the family can make a donation directly through the secure community portal. These funds will address the family's most urgent needs during this transitional period.

Donation Link: Fire Relief for Eli and Brittany

Looking Forward

As investigations into the cause of the fire continue, the focus remains on the resilience of the neighborhood. The local community continues to demonstrate that Forney is a place where neighbors look out for one another.

Stay tuned to InForney for updates on the recovery efforts and further opportunities to assist this local family.

