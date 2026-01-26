Tragic Collision in Forney Leaves One Dead, Several Injured Following High-Speed Chase

Late on the night of January 19, 2026, a routine traffic stop turned into a catastrophic incident on FM 548. At approximately 11:30 PM, a deputy from Precinct 2 attempted to pull over a vehicle that was detected traveling at over 100 mph. Before the deputy could successfully initiate the stop, the speeding vehicle collided with another car at the intersection of FM 548 and Falcon Way.

Fatal Incident and Arrest

The collision resulted in the tragic death of one passenger in the speeding vehicle and left several others with severe injuries. In the aftermath of the crash, the driver, a 17-year-old male, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Following his release on January 22, he was arrested by deputies from the Kaufman County Constable’s Office, Precinct 2.

The young driver faces serious charges, including Evading Arrest or Detention Causing Death, a second-degree felony, as well as charges for Reckless Driving and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. He has since been transported to the Kaufman County Detention Facility.

Ongoing Investigation

The Texas Department of Public Safety is collaborating with the Precinct 2 Constable’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and the resulting fatality. Additional charges may be pending as the investigation unfolds.

Community Response

The tragic events of that night have left the Forney community in shock. Local authorities expressed gratitude to all agencies involved in both the investigation and the emergency response efforts at the scene.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the profound impact it can have on families and communities.