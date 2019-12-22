VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop on Interstate 20 earlier this week resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 11 pounds of marijauna, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper had conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 20, just east of Canton, Texas, on Saturday, December 18, 2019, and had requested assistance from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office's Sergeant Bridger and K-9 Rico.
"Upon arrival, K-9 Rico was once again deployed to conduct an exterior inspection of a vehicle in an attempt to locate the presence of narcotics," read a statement from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office. "After a positive alert from Rico, a probable cause search was conducted resulting in the seizure of approximately 11 pounds of marijuana."
Police say the driver of the vehicle had a substantial criminal history including multiple narcotics-related offenses.
"This is yet another great example of the inter-agency cooperation that we have working here in Van Zandt County," stated Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett. "We will only continue to be effective in our mission by working together."