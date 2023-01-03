KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of four people listed in its January 2023 Most Wanted poster.
Shonathan Kiko Sayers is wanted for aggravated assault to date, family, or household member with a weapon; unlawful restraint: expose to serious bodily injury; assault family, household member by impeding breathing or circulation; and aggravated sexual assault out of the Crandall Police Department. His date of birth is listed as January 12, 1975.
Haley Anne Holbrooks is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 under 1 gram probation revocation by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Department. Her date of birth is listed as August 6, 1992.
Tracy Mays is wanted for sex offenders duty to register life/annually bond held insufficient by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. His date of birth is listed as November 20, 1975.
David Slider is wanted for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 over one gram and less than four grams probation revocation by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. His date of birth is listed as December 4, 1988.
Calls and tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for cash rewards as specified on the poster if the tips are directed through the crime stoppers organization. Tips can be made by calling 1 (877) 847-7522 or online at www.KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Kaufman County law enforcement agencies, intends to publish a Most Wanted list at the beginning of each month.
Individuals should never attempt to apprehend any of the listed suspects themselves, stated the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers which also stated a reward would not be paid to anyone involved in such action.
The listed warrant information was correct and current when published but may no longer be correct when read. Warrants and charges must be verified before arrest.