GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A male juvenile, who police have not publicly identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run incident.
Police say they received a 911 call on July 27, 2022, at 2:12 a.m. in reference to the hit-and-run crash in the area of South Gun Barrel Lane near Stillwater Street in Gun Barrel City.
Upon arrival, officers discovered the male juvenile deceased.
"The suspect vehicle fled the scene south on South Gun Barrel Lane and then west on to Harmon Road," read a statement from the Gun Barrel City Police Department. "Officers located the suspect vehicle at an address on Harmon Road and took a male suspect (Casey Dylan Jeffrey 30 years of age) and a female suspect (Brooke Leann South 30 years of age) into custody."
According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, investigation revealed Jeffrey was driving the vehicle allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.
31-year-old Jeffrey was booked into the Henderson County Jail and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. He was awaiting an arraignment and bond hearing at the time of press.
Officers with the Mabank Police Department also responded and assisted with the investigation.