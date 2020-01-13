FORNEY, Texas — A Kaufman County Precinct 2 K9 unit sniffed out multiple narcotics during a Forney traffic stop on Thursday, yielding two arrests and the recovery of stolen items and identity theft devices, police announced.
On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Forney police officers conducting a traffic stop with a suspicious and non-cooperative driver and requested assistance from Precinct 2 Deputy Constable Decker and K9 Tina.
"Upon K-9 Tina’s arrival, she alerted to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle," stated Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson. "A subsequent search revealed a large quantity of multiple drugs, stolen items, and identity theft devices."
Police arrested 33-year-old Kevin Crawford and 38-year-old Micah Stotts.
Crawford was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 or 2A greater than or equal to four grams and less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than one gram, and theft of mail greater than 10 items and less than 30. His bonds were set at $300,000, $25,000, and $25,000 on the charges, respectively.
Stotts faces the same charges with bonds of $200,000, $10,000, and $10,000, respectively. Additionally, he is being held on two charges out of Midland, Texas, for theft of service greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000.
Stotts' Texas criminal history includes felony child endangerment out of Lamar County, theft of property by check out of Hopkins County, theft of property out of Rockwall County, and driving while intoxicated out of Midland County. Crawford's Texas criminal history includes terroristic threat out of Forney, felony and misdemeanor theft in Dallas County, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility out of Forney.
"Another successful team up with the outstanding members of the Forney Police Department and the Precinct #2 Constable‘s Office," stated Johnson.