KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who allegedly cut and stole pipe from private property on Sunday.
Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday, May 16, 2021, the sheriff's office says a property owner's surveillance cameras captured an unknown white or Hispanic male, driving what appears to be a light-colored 4-door pick-up truck. The man is captured on video pulling pipe over a fence, cutting the pipe with a Sawzall, and then loading the pipe into the truck.
"The unknown male appears to be about 5’6 to 5’7 medium build with dark colored hair and mustache wearing a white shirt, dark pants, and cowboy boots," stated the sheriff's office.
Police also say there appears to be a German Shepard dog by the truck.
Anyone with information on the man's identification or whereabouts is asked to contact Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Investigator Sexton at (972) 932-9791.