KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking a man in connection with two recent convenience store thefts.
The department says both theft offenses occurred at separate convenience stores and involved a suspect with a matching description and modus operandi — a black male wearing a surgical mask, t-shirt, ball cap, and glasses or sunglasses enters the store, picks up an item to purchase, and grabs cash from the register once it is open.
Police say the man fled both locations on foot to a vehicle parked in the area. No weapons were seen or displayed at either offense.
"Please be alert, extra cautious, and keep as little money in the register as possible or needed," read a statement from the Kaufman Police Department. "If you have surveillance cameras please make sure they work, are focused, cleaned, and monitor the best areas to be the most effective and make sure they record properly and hold footage for a reasonable amount of time."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department at (972) 932-3094 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.
"If you see anything suspicious please contact us immediately so we can check on the issue," stated the department. "In case of an emergency call 911, for a non-emergency call 469-376-4500 (Dispatch). Thank you and stay alert and safe."