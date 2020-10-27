TALTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Talty Exxon.
Around 10:50 p.m., on Monday, October 26, 2020, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Exxon gas station, also known as Tiger Mart, located at 9700 Farm-to-Market (FM) 1641.
Police confirm four suspects, described as black males, were armed with handguns and held customers inside the gas station at gunpoint during the robbery.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Investigators are reviewing the gas station's video surveillance system and are expected to release video and photos soon.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (469) 376-4500 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.com.