CANTON, Texas — A man was arrested in the Canton square with a fake gun after allegedly making threats on social media, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.
On Sunday evening, May 1, 2022, a Van Zandt County Courthouse staff member saw a post on Facebook from a man, later identified by police as David Anthony Damate-Graves, who had allegedly threatened violence with a firearm at the Van Zandt County Courthouse in the Canton square.
That Facebook post, as shared by the sheriff's office, stated,"Sitting here waiting for my final moment tomorrow is going to finally bring the world some relief knowing that it will be finally rid of the life that is mine god speed every one this bottle of whiskey is for everyone I have harmed spoil alert the rain of lead will cover the square if I were y'all stay away from the downtown court house tomorrow."
The Canton Police Department and the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office were notified of the social media post and, jointly working together, obtained warrants for Damate-Graves' arrest.
Authorities were unable to locate Damate-Graves on Sunday evening.
Earlier this morning, members of the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, Canton Police Department, and the Precinct 2 Constable's Office took positions in the Canton square. At approximately 7:50 a.m., Damate-Graves was observed in front of the courthouse and was immediately taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.
"He did have a plastic toy firearm in his possession modified to resemble a real firearm," read a statement from sheriff's office.
Damate-Graves was charged with terroristic threat and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail.