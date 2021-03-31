MABANK, Texas — A man wanted on a murder warrant out of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested at a Mabank-area game room on Tuesday night, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
42-year-old Danny Lopez was arrested at the Silver Mine Game Room on Highway 198, just outside of Mabank, around 9:30 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.
"He was wanted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for murder and was sweating profusely when approached by two Hillhouse’s Deputies," read a statement from the sheriff's office issued Wednesday morning.
Lopez was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and booked into the Henderson County jail for possession of a controlled substance and the murder warrant.
“Game rooms have been a priority in my administration for this very reason,” stated Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. “They attract criminals, usually with drugs, and will remain at the top of my crackdown list.”