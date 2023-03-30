FORNEY, Texas — UPDATE — An armed suspect who fired on police during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle has been taken into custody following an overnight manhunt, police confirmed Friday morning.
"The Sunnyvale Police Department has apprehended the suspect from Thursday night’s manhunt near the Meadowlake Subdivision off Jobson Road," read a statement from the Sunnyvale Police Department. "He was unarmed when located."
The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Omar Robledo. Police say he has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.
A passenger in the stolen, identified by police as 20-year-old Alejandro Honorato-Calderon was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1B >1g200g<400.
ORIGINAL — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a manhunt for an alleged armed suspect who fired on police during a pursuit Thursday evening.
Around 6:08 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office ran registration on a vehicle which was expired, law enforcement sources tell inForney.com. The tags came back stolen and a pursuit was initiated in the Terrell area. The chase continued westbound on U.S. Highway 80 into Forney.
The Forney Police Department and Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to intercept the vehicle and deploy spike strips along the highway, which were successful.
The suspect vehicle stopped just west of Collins Road in Sunnyvale and the suspect bailed on foot — north into a residential neighborhood.
Police reported additional gunfire after the suspect bailed out and also reported return gunfire with a possible strike to the suspect. A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, which had joined the pursuit, also reported the suspect fired upon their unit.
Multiple armored units have arrived on scene with additional enroute from area law enforcement agencies — to include at least two Bearcats and an MRAP. Additionally, a robotics unit, several drone units, and several K-9 units have responded. In addition to the DPS helicopter, a Dallas Police Department helicopter units responded to assist.
As of 7:30 p.m., police have cordoned off a residential neighborhood north of U.S. Highway 80, east of Jobson road, and south of Tripp Road.
Law enforcement is establishing a command post for additional incoming units, some reportedly out of Austin.
Search efforts have been focused on an area just east of the residential neighborhood, behind the Adell Corporation building.
This is a developing story.