Dallas District Court Split in High-Stakes Stock Dispute

Published: August 5, 2025 By Jeremy Bishop
Dallas, TX - In a notable legal battle unfolding in Dallas, a federal district court has delivered a mixed ruling in a complex stock transaction dispute involving biotechnology company Vaxxinity, Inc., its executives Mei Mei Hu and Louis Garfield Reese IV, and investment firm Ask America, LLC. The court's decision, which grants partial victories to both parties, sets the stage for a heated trial over allegations of fraud and breach of contract.

Background of the Case

The case centers around a failed multimillion-dollar investment agreement tied to Vaxxinity's initial public offering (IPO). Vaxxinity, formed from the merger of United Neuroscience, Inc. and Covaxx, Inc., aimed to secure significant investments during its IPO. A key player, James Chui, expressed interest in purchasing $20 million in Vaxxinity stock, while Ask America initially committed $50 million, later reducing it to $20 million.

As the IPO approached, discussions led to a "Guaranty" agreement where Ask America would purchase and hold $20 million in stock for Chui. Hu and Reese guaranteed coverage of potential losses plus an additional $3.6 million. However, with the stock price falling post-IPO, Chui did not fulfill the purchase, prompting Ask America to seek damages.

Court's Mixed Ruling

The court's memorandum opinion grants and denies parts of both parties' motions for summary judgment. On Ask America's side, the court allowed their claims of common law fraud and breach of contract to proceed to trial, rejecting the Vaxxinity Parties' call for dismissal. Key to this decision was a declaration from Ask America's CFO, Thomas Borys, asserting that Hu and Reese misrepresented Chui's commitment to repurchase the stock.

Conversely, the court sided with Vaxxinity on the Texas Securities Act claim, determining that the "Guaranty" was not an investment contract and therefore not a security. The decision also dismissed Hu and Reese's claims of business disparagement and market manipulation due to lack of direct loss evidence and failure to demonstrate market impact.

What's Next?

As this case progresses, the legal spotlight will remain on the upcoming trial where Ask America's fraud and contract claims will be scrutinized. The court's refusal to strike expert designations at this stage suggests that expert testimony may play a pivotal role in the trial. The court has also left the door open for further motions regarding expert testimonies, indicating that legal maneuvers are far from over.

For legal enthusiasts, this case serves as a compelling example of high-stakes corporate litigation and its intricate dance between legal principles and financial realities. Stay tuned as we continue to monitor developments in this evolving legal saga.

