19-Year-Old Isaiah Paul Haden Arrested on Drug Charges in Kaufman County

Isaiah Paul Haden, 19, of Kaufman County, was arrested on August 1, 2025, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, specifically under Penalty Group 2. This group includes substances such as Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) other than marijuana, Psilocybin (Mushrooms), 3,4 Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA/Ecstasy), Phencyclidine (PCP), Amphetamine (Adderall), Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and Mescaline. Haden was charged with possession of at least one gram but less than four grams of a controlled substance from this group. The bond for this charge was set at $75,000.

Arrest Details

The arrest was made by the Constable's Office, Precinct 1, in Kaufman, Texas, with the booking occurring at 1:38 PM on the same day. Haden is currently housed at location C1C-02 under the supervision of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. According to jail records, the charge was filed by the Mabank Police Department, highlighting a collaborative effort among local law enforcement agencies.

Legal Proceedings

The charge against Haden falls under the Controlled Substances Act, which governs the regulation of drugs and their distribution. Possession of substances from Penalty Group 2 is considered a serious offense due to the potential for abuse and health risks associated with these drugs. The specific charge against Haden, possession of 1 to 4 grams, indicates a mid-level felony, which can result in significant legal consequences if convicted, including potential prison time and fines.

Implications and Next Steps

As Haden awaits further legal proceedings, the set bail of $75,000 serves as a condition for release, pending trial. This surety bond requires a third party, typically a bail bondsman, to agree to be responsible for the full bail amount should Haden fail to appear in court. The legal process will determine the outcome of the charges filed against him, with all suspects presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Community Response

Arrests such as these underscore ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug-related offenses in the community. The involvement of multiple agencies reflects a commitment to addressing the distribution and possession of controlled substances that pose a risk to public health and safety.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Name Isaiah Paul Haden

Age 19 Date of Birth 08-13-2005

Physical Description Height: 5 03, Weight: 110 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date August 1, 2025 Admit Time 1:38 PM Housing Location C1C-02

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency CONSTABLE'S OFFICE PCT 1 KAUFMAN - TX1290600 Total Charges 1 Total Bond $75,000.00

Charges

Charge: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G

Bond: $75,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: MABANK PD

Offense Date: 08-01-2025

