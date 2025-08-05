19-Year-Old Isaiah Paul Haden Arrested on Drug Charges in Kaufman County

Published: August 5, 2025 By Bobby Evans
19-Year-Old Isaiah Paul Haden Arrested on Drug Charges in Kaufman County

Isaiah Paul Haden, 19, of Kaufman County, was arrested on August 1, 2025, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, specifically under Penalty Group 2. This group includes substances such as Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabino...

19-Year-Old Isaiah Paul Haden Arrested on Drug Charges in Kaufman County

Isaiah Paul Haden, 19, of Kaufman County, was arrested on August 1, 2025, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, specifically under Penalty Group 2. This group includes substances such as Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) other than marijuana, Psilocybin (Mushrooms), 3,4 Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA/Ecstasy), Phencyclidine (PCP), Amphetamine (Adderall), Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and Mescaline. Haden was charged with possession of at least one gram but less than four grams of a controlled substance from this group. The bond for this charge was set at $75,000.

Arrest Details

The arrest was made by the Constable's Office, Precinct 1, in Kaufman, Texas, with the booking occurring at 1:38 PM on the same day. Haden is currently housed at location C1C-02 under the supervision of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. According to jail records, the charge was filed by the Mabank Police Department, highlighting a collaborative effort among local law enforcement agencies.

Legal Proceedings

The charge against Haden falls under the Controlled Substances Act, which governs the regulation of drugs and their distribution. Possession of substances from Penalty Group 2 is considered a serious offense due to the potential for abuse and health risks associated with these drugs. The specific charge against Haden, possession of 1 to 4 grams, indicates a mid-level felony, which can result in significant legal consequences if convicted, including potential prison time and fines.

Implications and Next Steps

As Haden awaits further legal proceedings, the set bail of $75,000 serves as a condition for release, pending trial. This surety bond requires a third party, typically a bail bondsman, to agree to be responsible for the full bail amount should Haden fail to appear in court. The legal process will determine the outcome of the charges filed against him, with all suspects presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Community Response

Arrests such as these underscore ongoing efforts by local law enforcement to combat drug-related offenses in the community. The involvement of multiple agencies reflects a commitment to addressing the distribution and possession of controlled substances that pose a risk to public health and safety.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Name Isaiah Paul Haden
Age 19 Date of Birth 08-13-2005
Physical Description Height: 5 03, Weight: 110 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK
Booking Date August 1, 2025 Admit Time 1:38 PM Housing Location C1C-02
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency CONSTABLE'S OFFICE PCT 1 KAUFMAN - TX1290600 Total Charges 1 Total Bond $75,000.00
Charges
Charge: POSS CS PG 2 >= 1G<4G
Bond: $75,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: MABANK PD
Offense Date: 08-01-2025

Related Articles

Kaufman City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget August 18, 2025
Kaufman City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget August 18, 2025

Kaufman City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget August 18, 2025

August 5, 2025 Read More
Dallas District Court Split in High-Stakes Stock Dispute
Dallas District Court Split in High-Stakes Stock Dispute

Dallas District Court Split in High-Stakes Stock Dispute

Dallas, TX - In a notable legal battle unfolding in Dallas, a federal district court has delivered a mixed ruling in a complex stock transaction dispute involving biotechnology company Vaxxinity, Inc., its executives Mei Mei Hu and Louis Garfield Reese IV, and investment firm Ask America, LLC. The c...

August 5, 2025 Read More
Forney Teen Arrested on Serious Drug Charges by Forney PD
Forney Teen Arrested on Serious Drug Charges by Forney PD

Forney Teen Arrested on Serious Drug Charges by Forney PD

Forney, TX - Kimberly Ramos, 18, of Forney was arrested on August 2, 2025, on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, in amounts between 4 and 200 grams. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department, and ...

August 5, 2025 Read More
Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative Standoff
Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative Standoff

Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative Standoff

Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative StandoffAugust 4, 2025 | Austin, TexasAbbott Takes Action Against Absent LawmakersIn a dramatic escalation of the ongoing legislative impasse, Governor Greg Abbott has issued a directive for the Texas Department of ...

August 4, 2025 Read More
Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal Action
Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal Action

Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal Action

Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal ActionAG Paxton's Stance on Democrat Lawmakers' Quorum BreakIn response to the recent exodus of Democratic members from the Texas House of Representatives, Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued a strong statement condemning their actions. ...

August 4, 2025 Read More
Texas House Approves Civil Arrest Warrants for Absent Democrats Amid Redistricting Dispute
Texas House Approves Civil Arrest Warrants for Absent Democrats Amid Redistricting Dispute

Texas House Approves Civil Arrest Warrants for Absent Democrats Amid Redistricting Dispute

Texas House passes motion to allow civil arrest warrants for Democrats who did not attend special session. The Texas House passed a motion to allow the speaker to issue civil warrants for the arrests of Democrats who did not attend today’s special session.The motion came from state Rep. Charlie Geren.

August 4, 2025 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×