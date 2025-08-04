Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative Standoff

August 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Abbott Takes Action Against Absent Lawmakers

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing legislative impasse, Governor Greg Abbott has issued a directive for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to apprehend Texas House Democrats who have absented themselves from legislative duties. This move comes in response to the prolonged absence of the Democratic lawmakers, which has stalled vital legislative sessions.

Democratic Absence Halts Key Legislation

"Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans," Governor Abbott declared, emphasizing the importance of their presence in addressing critical legislative matters. The absent lawmakers have effectively put on hold essential bills aimed at providing flood relief and advancing property tax reforms. Abbott stressed, "There are consequences for dereliction of duty."

Speaker Burrows' Call to Action

In concert with the Governor's directive, Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows has initiated a formal call to the Texas House, issuing warrants to compel the return of absent members. "To ensure compliance," Abbott stated, "I ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to locate, arrest, and return to the House chamber any member who has abandoned their duty to Texans."

Continued Enforcement Until Presence Secured

This order is set to remain in effect until all missing Democratic House members are located and returned to the Texas Capitol, ensuring the legislative process can resume unimpeded. The Governor's decisive action underscores the critical nature of the stalled legislation and the importance of lawmakers fulfilling their elected responsibilities.

