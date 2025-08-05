Kaufman City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget August 18, 2025

Published: August 5, 2025 By Jennifer Jacobs
Kaufman City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget August 18, 2025
City of Kaufman, Texas
Notice of Public Hearing

A public hearing will be held by the Kaufman City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget for the City of Kaufman on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., at Kaufman City Hall, 209 South Washington Street, Kaufman, Texas 75142, in accordance with Texas Local Government Code Section 102.006.

This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year's budget by $452,862.37 for approximately a 7.09% percent tax levy increase and of that amount $185,679.42 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.

All persons interested are invited to attend the public hearing in person to provide comments at that time.

The public may also send written comments before the date of the meeting to: The City of Kaufman at 209 South Washington Street, Kaufman, Texas, 75142, and the comments will be read aloud at the meeting. Additionally, if you have any questions regarding any of the proposed items you may call 972-932-2216 for assistance.

Related Articles

Dallas District Court Split in High-Stakes Stock Dispute
Dallas District Court Split in High-Stakes Stock Dispute

Dallas District Court Split in High-Stakes Stock Dispute

Dallas, TX - In a notable legal battle unfolding in Dallas, a federal district court has delivered a mixed ruling in a complex stock transaction dispute involving biotechnology company Vaxxinity, Inc., its executives Mei Mei Hu and Louis Garfield Reese IV, and investment firm Ask America, LLC. The c...

August 5, 2025 Read More
19-Year-Old Isaiah Paul Haden Arrested on Drug Charges in Kaufman County
19-Year-Old Isaiah Paul Haden Arrested on Drug Charges in Kaufman County

19-Year-Old Isaiah Paul Haden Arrested on Drug Charges in Kaufman County

Isaiah Paul Haden, 19, of Kaufman County, was arrested on August 1, 2025, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, specifically under Penalty Group 2. This group includes substances such as Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabino...

August 5, 2025 Read More
Forney Teen Arrested on Serious Drug Charges by Forney PD
Forney Teen Arrested on Serious Drug Charges by Forney PD

Forney Teen Arrested on Serious Drug Charges by Forney PD

Forney, TX - Kimberly Ramos, 18, of Forney was arrested on August 2, 2025, on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, in amounts between 4 and 200 grams. The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department, and ...

August 5, 2025 Read More
Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative Standoff
Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative Standoff

Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative Standoff

Governor Abbott Directs Texas DPS to Apprehend Absent House Democrats in Legislative StandoffAugust 4, 2025 | Austin, TexasAbbott Takes Action Against Absent LawmakersIn a dramatic escalation of the ongoing legislative impasse, Governor Greg Abbott has issued a directive for the Texas Department of ...

August 4, 2025 Read More
Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal Action
Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal Action

Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal Action

Texas AG Ken Paxton Condemns Absentee Democrats, Vows Legal ActionAG Paxton's Stance on Democrat Lawmakers' Quorum BreakIn response to the recent exodus of Democratic members from the Texas House of Representatives, Attorney General Ken Paxton has issued a strong statement condemning their actions. ...

August 4, 2025 Read More
Texas House Approves Civil Arrest Warrants for Absent Democrats Amid Redistricting Dispute
Texas House Approves Civil Arrest Warrants for Absent Democrats Amid Redistricting Dispute

Texas House Approves Civil Arrest Warrants for Absent Democrats Amid Redistricting Dispute

Texas House passes motion to allow civil arrest warrants for Democrats who did not attend special session. The Texas House passed a motion to allow the speaker to issue civil warrants for the arrests of Democrats who did not attend today’s special session.The motion came from state Rep. Charlie Geren.

August 4, 2025 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×