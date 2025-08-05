Kaufman City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget August 18, 2025

City of Kaufman, Texas

Notice of Public Hearing



A public hearing will be held by the Kaufman City Council to consider the proposed Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget for the City of Kaufman on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 6:30 p.m., at Kaufman City Hall, 209 South Washington Street, Kaufman, Texas 75142, in accordance with Texas Local Government Code Section 102.006.



This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year's budget by $452,862.37 for approximately a 7.09% percent tax levy increase and of that amount $185,679.42 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.



All persons interested are invited to attend the public hearing in person to provide comments at that time.



The public may also send written comments before the date of the meeting to: The City of Kaufman at 209 South Washington Street, Kaufman, Texas, 75142, and the comments will be read aloud at the meeting. Additionally, if you have any questions regarding any of the proposed items you may call 972-932-2216 for assistance.